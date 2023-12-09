Details released for funeral for fallen Deputy Martin

Deputy Paul Martin
Deputy Paul Martin(Mercer County Sheriff’s Office)
By KFYR Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 8:40 PM CST
MERCER COUNTY, ND (KFYR) – The funeral for fallen Mercer County Deputy Paul Martin will be held Wednesday, December 13, at Beulah High School, according to a release by the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputy Martin died in the line of duty on December 6, 2023.

Funeral services will begin at 1:00 p.m. and will be live-streamed on KFYR-TV, KMOT-TV, KUMV-TV, KQCD-TV and KFYR+.

Doors will open at 11:30 a.m. and seating will close at 12:30 p.m. 

The Sheriff’s Office asks the public to use the northeast corner entrance, which is the district office and labeled as door #7, and to park along the street.

No backpacks, large bags, or purses will be allowed for security.

Final interment will be held at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery in Mandan at a later date.

A short procession through Beulah will follow the funeral service.

