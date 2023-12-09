Funding approved for Williston Airport revenue agreements

By Michael Anthony
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 8:08 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - The McKenzie County Commission approved funding next year to help the Williston Basin International Airport with its minimum revenue guarantee agreements.

Williston Airport Director Anthony Dudas said a minimum revenue guarantee agreement requires the City of Williston to cover the cost of an airline if the expenses exceed the revenue.

Commissioners voted unanimously to allow up to $300,000 as a part of those agreements.

This is the first year Dudas has requested funding from another government entity.

”Having the support of the neighboring communities is tremendously important to show our communities that we want to have great air service for that attraction and retention of air service so people can enhance their quality of life,” said Dudas.

Dudas said having additional support can help when having conversations about bringing additional services to XWA.

