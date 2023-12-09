Fort Yates hosts the biggest Bison sale in the country

By Maiya Fleck
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 8:16 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
FORT YATES, N.D. (KFYR) - The biggest bison sale in the country is happening this weekend.

The largest animals in North America are raised in Selfridge and around the plains region.

Ernie Fischer, a rancher out of Selfridge, said it just made sense to raise bison in North Dakota.

“We have some of the best animals in the world. When you come on these northern plains, we have the grass where the bison have developed and do a lot better than other regions of the country. Our animals are bigger, they’re healthier, and they have more meat on them. They just look a lot nicer,” said Fischer.

He said in generations past they roamed this prairie, so they’re acclimated to the climate.

To make it more family-friendly, he’s holding his annual sale at Prairie Nights Pavilion in Fort Yates, attracting buyers from all over the state and educating people on the animals.

“We market our animals to other producers for replacements, breeding bulls. Like every operation we have open cull animals, we will send them off to the processing plant and they will go into the food chain,” said Fischer.

Fischer had always raised beef animals and he wanted to try something different.

The sale this weekend will offer more than a thousand head of bison. He said the only other sale that comes close in size was in Kansas City, with over 400 head of bison.

He’s especially excited for this year’s sale because the prices are going up, so producers will see more money in their pockets.

He calls them buffalo but the scientific term for the animals is bison.

The sale will be held on Saturday, Dec. 9, at Prairie Knights Casino. The auction begins at 1 p.m.

