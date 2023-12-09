Bismarck Renaissance Zone receives approval

Downtown Bismarck, ND
Downtown Bismarck, ND
By Bella Kraft
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 8:38 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bismarck Renaissance Zone is back. Burleigh County Commissioners voted to renew the financial incentive program for downtown properties for a year.

Bismarck City Commissioners, Bismarck School Board and Park Board voted to extend the program for five years.

However, some county commissioners raised concerns about the tax incentives.

They state some projects have not followed the program’s purpose.

Last year county commissioners declined to support the renewal of the zone, which ended the program in Bismarck.

At that time communities were not allowed to re-enter the program if it were to expire.

This legislative session, a bill allowed for the re-entry into the zone.

