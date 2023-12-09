Bismarck Public Schools named District of the Year

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck has been named school district of the year by a national organization known as K through 12 Dive.

It says some of the reasons Bismarck schools stood out was curriculum development, literacy commitment and the Peer to Peer program.

The Empower-ed program helps students develop a personalized path to help them graduate based on how they learn.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.