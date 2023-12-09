Bismarck Public Schools named District of the Year
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 5:42 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck has been named school district of the year by a national organization known as K through 12 Dive.
It says some of the reasons Bismarck schools stood out was curriculum development, literacy commitment and the Peer to Peer program.
The Empower-ed program helps students develop a personalized path to help them graduate based on how they learn.
Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.