Bismarck Public Schools named District of the Year

Bismarck Public Schools
Bismarck Public Schools(KFYR-TV)
By Maiya Fleck
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 5:42 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck has been named school district of the year by a national organization known as K through 12 Dive.

It says some of the reasons Bismarck schools stood out was curriculum development, literacy commitment and the Peer to Peer program.

The Empower-ed program helps students develop a personalized path to help them graduate based on how they learn.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ian Cramer, the 42-year-old son of U.S. Sen. Kevin Cramer.
UPDATE: Bond set for Ian Cramer in death of Mercer County deputy
Deputy Paul Martin
UPDATE: Full details on incident that led to death of Mercer County deputy; funeral plans announced
The Beulah community remembers Deputy Paul Martin
‘I think he probably saved my life’: Beulah community remembers fallen deputy
FILE - A newborn baby was safely surrendered to the Safe Haven Baby Box at Beech Grove Fire...
Newborn surrendered to Safe Haven baby box installed in September
Slippery Road (generic)
Current Road Conditions

Latest News

Cole Payton scores a touchdown for the second time, a 17-yard run for a 35-3 lead
North Dakota State rolls into FCS semifinals with 45-17 win over South Dakota
Four finalists for Minot Public Schools Superintendent.
Interviews this week for Minot Public Schools superintendent finalists
Greenhouse
Strengthen ND’s Strong Farm incubator program accepting applications
First News at Ten
Williston gas station reopening