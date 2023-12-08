Walter Piehl painting brightens Bismarck Library

This painting by Walter Piehl was commissioned specially for the Bismarck Library and was...
This painting by Walter Piehl was commissioned specially for the Bismarck Library and was funded by the Bismarck Library Foundation.(KFYR-TV)
By Maiya Fleck
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 6:06 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bismarck Library has a new addition to brighten things up.

A new painting from Walter Piehl is hanging in the main atrium.

The library director has been coordinating with the artist to get it commissioned since June.

The color pallet and the size are specific to the library.

“And what is neat about it is as you continue to look at it you can see other elements of the art piece in it. For instance, the portrait on purpose, because as you’re walking by the painting, it appears the horse is coming out of the painting,” said Christine Kujawa, director of Bismarck Veterans Memorial Public Library.

She said the library would love to feature his work again to compliment the other permanent art.

The painting was funded by the Bismarck Library Foundation.

