Those Who Serve: Veterans Step Up Foundation processing VA claims one by one

Those Who Serve (sponsored by FirstLight Home Care)
By Crystal Kwaw
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 6:23 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
HARVEY, N.D (KMOT) – Those who have served our country shouldn’t have to jump through hoops to get the treatment they need.

Several organizations offer guidance when filing for VA claims throughout the state.

Tom Kelsh strolls through the North Dakota Medal of Honor Memorial. He served in combat during the Vietnam War.

“With the Agent Orange, I’m kind of the poster child for that: diabetes, heart problems, cancer, you name it,” said Kelsh.

Kelsh is one of the beneficiaries of a group called Veterans Step Up Foundation, a group he went to in 2018 to update his disability claim when his cancer was in remission.

Tom Kelsh strolls through the North Dakota Medal of Honor Memorial(KMOT-TV)

Its founder, Charles Epperson, said the idea to start his own group to help veterans process their claims started to form in 2015. Back then, he said he had just filed a claim with the VA and was getting group counseling every week at the Vet Center. He noticed that several of his peers had gaps in their knowledge about claim filing, so he decided to become an accredited agent.

“Some veterans have been back 60 years or more and have never filed a claim,” said Epperson.

He said some people don’t know it’s something they might be entitled to. Kelsh had his own reasons for never claiming PTSD.

“I used to have a Federal Firearms License, and I didn’t want to claim that PTSD and put the license in jeopardy,” said Kelsh.

Veterans Step Up also offers their services to veterans’ families.

Maggie Svoboda, whose late husband Larry served, said she ran into Epperson and then made an appointment to help her sort through a thick stack of paperwork.

“It was all said and done, and he mailed it in, and a month later, I received my benefits again,” said Svoboda.

Epperson said his group meets at 1 p.m. on Tuesdays at Highland Suites in Minot.

To reach out to Veterans Step Up, visit their website or call 701-681-9272.

