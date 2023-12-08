Tauros Time: High school teammates reunite in Minot

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Weston Knox and Cayden Casey won a Minnesota high school hockey state championship at Andover High School in 2022.

After one year apart, the two are reunited in Minot and hope to bring a Robertson Cup home to Tauros fans.

This year is Weston’s second season in Minot and Cayden’s first, and Cayden said his old high school teammate has made sure he was welcomed in Minot.

It’s similar to what happened in Cayden’s junior year of high school when he moved from Elk River to Andover. That’s the year when the Andover Huskies won state.

“It was awesome. It was obviously my first year at Andover, so I didn’t know a lot of guys and he knew all of the guys. He grew up with them. He really did the same thing he did here and he took me under his wing and introduced me to everybody. He’s just a great teammate, vocal leader, everybody loves him. I’ve never heard someone say they didn’t like Weston Knox,” said Cayden.

“We actually sit next to each other in the locker room. It’s a lot of fun. We have a lot of inside jokes and talk about old high school buddies and things that nobody understands except us. It’s really nice knowing you have that comfort zone,” said Weston.

Hometown relationships can help junior hockey players when they move to a city or town they’ve never even heard of before.

Weston said he was excited when Minotauros Head Coach Cody Campbell told him that Casey was coming to play for the Tauros.

“Instantly I checked my phone and I had a text from him saying that he was coming to the Magic City. It was really cool and really excited. We grew even closer together that senior year. It was amazing to hear,” said Weston.

Cayden is committed to playing college hockey at St. Lawrence University.

The Tauros play at the Austin Bruins on Friday and Saturday nights.

