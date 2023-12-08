State renews calls in killing of Anita Knutson to move case forward to trial

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – State prosecutors have filed their response in the ongoing back-and-forth in the case of the person charged in the killing of Anita Knutson, reasserting their claim that an issue with testimony about DNA evidence should not prevent the case from going to trial.

Philip Becher, the attorney for 36-year-old Nichole Rice, had moved to have the murder charge against his client thrown out on the grounds that Minot Police Det. Mikali Talbott made erroneous statements in testimony at Rice’s preliminary hearing last September.

In dispute is whether Rice’s DNA can be ruled out following three separate tests of DNA from the knife prosecutors say was used to kill Knutson, and whether Talbott’s testimony impacts if there is probable cause for the case to go to trial.

The courts held a hearing on the matter last month, where each side called a forensic analyst to testify. Becher filed his post-hearing brief shortly thereafter, doubling down that the court should throw out the charge due to the detective’s testimony, and claiming that the state’s other evidence did not tie his client to the murder scene.

In their response filed Friday, Dep. State’s Attorney Tiffany Sorgen wrote that Det. Talbott did not testify to having extensive training in DNA analysis at last year’s preliminary hearing, and that the defense did not prove that Talbott deliberately provided false information.

The state also asserted in their brief that Becher had the chance to challenge Talbott’s statements regarding DNA at the preliminary hearing, but instead focused on other matters.

With regard to the other evidence in the case, Sorgen wrote that previous case law establishes that citizen informants are presumed to be reliable.

It’s unclear when North Central District Judge Richard Hagar will rule on the matter.

Knutson and Rice were roommates at the time Knutson was found fatally stabbed in her Minot apartment in June 2007.

A felony jury trial remains scheduled for July 2024 in Minot.

Related Content: Continuing Coverage of Anita Knutson Cold Case

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.