Roosevelt Zoo prepares for Christmas

MINOT, N.D (KMOT) - This Sunday, the Roosevelt Zoo is bringing Christmas to the animals and to you!

Caitlyn Polsfut with the Greater Minot Zoological Society is about to wheel the cookies and hot cocoa to the zoo aviary.

She said they’ll have crafts for the kids, and Santa and the Grinch might even make an appearance.

They’ll also have hay rides that start at the tiger den.

“Everyone can come out and have a great time with us. And we’re very hopeful that the weather is going to clear up the snow that we’re getting right now,” said Polsfut.

It’s $2 for members and $3 for non-members.

Polsfut said to get in free, each person can bring a new or used toy for the animals or a food item for an animal or a person.

It’ll be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 10.

