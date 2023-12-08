Puppies dumped in taped-up box in cemetery, reward offered

Marked Tree Animal Rescue said they found seven puppies inside a cardboard box that had been...
Marked Tree Animal Rescue said they found seven puppies inside a cardboard box that had been taped shut.(Marked Tree Animal Rescue)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 4:04 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARKED TREE, Ark. (KAIT/Gray News) - An Arkansas animal rescue is offering a reward after finding a box of puppies dumped in a cemetery.

On Wednesday, Marked Tree Animal Rescue said they found seven puppies inside a cardboard box that had been taped shut.

The puppies, which weighed between 2 to 3 pounds each, were malnourished and have roundworms, but they tested negative for canine parvovirus.

Marked Tree Animal Rescue said they found seven puppies inside a cardboard box that had been...
Marked Tree Animal Rescue said they found seven puppies inside a cardboard box that had been taped shut.(Marked Tree Animal Rescue)

“The tiniest is not doing well and [has] been put on a heating pad,” Marked Tree Animal Rescue said in a statement shared on social media.

The animal rescue said help is needed providing care for the dogs.

“Compromised animals require extra everything,” the charity said.

The group is accepting donations:

  • Paper towels
  • Disinfecting bleach
  • Laundry detergent
  • Puppy food
  • Cotton swabs
  • Bedding

Marked Tree Animal Rescue said a reward is offered for information that leads to the conviction of the person responsible for illegally dumping the animals.

Anyone with information about the puppies should call Marked Tree police at 870-358-2024.

Copyright 2023 KAIT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ian Cramer, the 42-year-old son of U.S. Sen. Kevin Cramer.
UPDATE: Charges filed in Mercer County deputy death
Deputy Paul Martin
Mercer County Sheriff’s Deputy killed during pursuit identified
The Beulah community remembers Deputy Paul Martin
‘I think he probably saved my life’: Beulah community remembers fallen deputy
Aerial view of Mandan
Deputy hits pedestrian in Mandan
Flags at half staff
Burgum directs flags flown at half-staff in honor of fallen Mercer County Sheriff’s Deputy

Latest News

President Biden says he wants to make a deal with Republicans in order to get more aid to...
Biden willing to compromise with GOP on border security
FILE - Ethan Crumbley stands with his attorneys, Paulette Loftin and Amy Hopp, during his...
Michigan school shooting victims to speak as teen faces possible life sentence
The final hearing is set for Friday. (CNN, POOL, WXYZ, GETTY IMAGES, FAMILY OF JUSTIN...
Michigan school shooter could spend life in prison
The victim, identified as a 15-year-old boy, was pronounced dead on scene by a justice of the...
Teen fatally struck by tractor-trailer after stepping off school bus, Texas officials say