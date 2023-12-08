Menorah lighting takes place at the State Capitol

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Monday was the first night of Hanukkah and to celebrate, a Menorah was lit at the State Capitol.

The Menorah was lit by a Bismarck resident who is a veteran of the Israeli Defense Forces.

This year’s lighting was held in solidarity with the people of Israel.

The center says in these trying times after Hamas’ attack on Israel, the Menorah’s message of light couldn’t be timelier.

Members of the audience participated in Hanukkah songs and had traditional Hanukkah food afterward.

The Menorah will be on display during all eight days of the holiday.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.