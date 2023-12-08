Meet the finalists for Minot Public Schools superintendent: Dr. Scott Faul

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – This week we’ve been introducing you to the finalists for Minot Public Schools superintendent.

Today we’re taking a look at Dr. Scott Faul.

Faul is no stranger to Minot Public Schools.

He’s currently the district’s assistant superintendent of middle and high school education and the curriculum director.

Before that, Faul served as principal at Magic City Campus High School.

Faul earned a doctorate in education leadership in 2014 and holds a superintendent credential in North Dakota.

Faul began his career in education in Bottineau before going to Kenmare and then Minot.

He said if he was chosen as the new superintendent he feels it would be a seamless transition.

“I’ve seen how kids finish at the high school level and kind of know our system well. We’ve got areas that we can certainly improve on, but we do have a great system. We got great people that make our system great. And that’s what I want to continue. We’ve got great tradition, but even opportunities to grow that and make that better,” said Faul.

Faul said his role in the district’s expansion and realignment has made him uniquely qualified for the job.

He said he wants to put emphasis on some of the budget concerns the district will face in the coming years, with the cost of education, as well as promoting career and technical education to fill employment needs in the community.

“The class offerings and course offerings, and getting kids prepared for college, for entering military, for entering workforce. We want to make sure that we continue to do and even raise the bar so that our kids are successful at the next level,” said Faul.

Faul and the other candidates will be taking part in public focus group sessions and interviews Dec. 11-14, and the board is expected to name a new superintendent shortly thereafter.

