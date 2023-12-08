A look at law enforcement line-of-duty deaths in North Dakota

Peace officer memorial
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 8:08 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MERCER COUNTY, N.D. (KMOT) – Wednesday’s pursuit in which Mercer County Dep. Paul Martin was killed protecting his community is North Dakota’s 62nd line of duty death of record.

That’s according to the Officer Down Memorial Page, which follows line-of-duty law enforcement deaths in the United States.

According to the site, Martin is the second line-of-duty death ever in Mercer County, and the first in more than 82 years.

The website indicates Mercer County Dep. Joseph Runions was killed on April 3, 1941— the cause of death was gunfire.

Martin is the second North Dakota law enforcement officer killed in the line of duty in 2023 after Fargo Police Officer Jake Wallin was killed in a shooting in July.

As of Thursday evening, there had been 110 line-of-duty deaths in the United States in 2023, according to ODMP. There were 249 in the country in 2022.

