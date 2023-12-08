LIVE: Ian Cramer’s initial court appearance

By KFYR Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 1:10 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
MORTON COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - Ian Cramer is appearing before a South Central District Judge to set a bond for the incident in which Mercer County Sheriff’s Deputy Paul Martin was killed.

Police say 42-year-old Ian Cramer stole a vehicle in Bismarck and led officers on a high-speed chase in Mercer County on Wednesday.

53-year-old Mercer County Sheriff’s Deputy Paul Martin was killed after officers say Cramer crashed his SUV into an unoccupied patrol car that struck Deputy Martin.

Cramer faces five charges: manslaughter, fleeing police, preventing arrest, reckless endangerment and driving under suspension.

Bismarck Police say they are still investigating alleged offenses that Cramer damaged an ambulance bay at Sanford Hospital the morning of the incident.

