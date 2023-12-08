"It's unfortunate": Salvation Army reacts to stolen kettle

They aim to raise $950,000 a year, and the red kettle is expected to bring in $450,000 alone.
By Zoë Jones
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 6:42 PM CST
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - On Monday, Dec. 4, one of the Salvation Army Red Kettles was stolen from the West Acres Mall.

“It’s not the first time this has happened over the years,” Major Abe Tamayo with the salvation army said. “Unfortunately, it’s not an uncommon thing. It’s not real common, but it does happen.”

Tamayo said the Salvation Army relies heavily on their Red Kettle campaign to bring in a hefty portion of their yearly fundraising goal.

They aim to raise $950,000 a year, and the red kettle is expected to bring in $450,000 alone.

“It’s very important,” Tamayo said. “So this money is a loss to us. You know we feed 40,000 meals a year, we provide over 90,000 house help with utilities and those types of things for the people in our community. So the money is essential. So we’re hoping to make that up throughout the Christmas season.”

Tamayo said it was upsetting to see the theft not only because of the loss of money for the fundraiser, but also because if the suspects actually needed assistance, Tamayo believes they would’ve been better off reaching out to the salvation army themselves.

“It’s unfortunate that person felt the need to secure this money,” Tamayo said. “The odds are that if they would’ve come to us for help, we would’ve given them more value or service to them then they received in the kettle.”

All kettles remain locked at all times, and the stolen kettle’s lock wasn’t broken, which has left the salvation army to question how they even took it.

The kettle at West Acres now has extra reinforcements, and the Fargo Police Department is looking for the suspects.

The Salvation Army is hoping this instance doesn’t scare the public off, and volunteers still help.

“We’d like to have you ring for us and help us reach that goal for 2023,” Tamayo said.

For those who are interested in volunteering to ring the kettle, they can sign up here.

