‘I think he probably saved my life’: Community remembers fallen Deputy

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Not only is Mercer County Sheriff’s Deputy Paul Martin’s family mourning his death, but the communities he served as well.

Faith O’Clair sais she encountered Deputy Martin only a couple of times.

“So I’ve been in his police car a couple of times,” said O’Clair.

But he made a big impression.

“I wasn’t very nice to him. So he was firm, but not in an angry way or aggressive way, but firm,” said O’Clair.

The Beulah woman is now a recovered addict. She credits Deputy Martin with helping her get on the right track.

“The day that he arrested me, I think he probably saved my life,” said O’Clair.

Here in Beulah, the grief for the fallen deputy is silent, yet heavy. Though many people with weren’t willing to go on camera, they said Deputy Martin and his family are on their minds.

Martin was 53 years old and worked for the department for 18 years. He is survived by his wife and three children.

“As far as I know, he was in the community for a long time. It’s kind of like losing a family member. The knitted community family member. It’s pretty devasting,” said O’Clair.

The community honored Deputy Martin with a procession. They promise to never forget him and the work he did.

Funeral arrangements are pending.

Governor Burgum has directed flags to be flown at half-staff until Deputy Martin is laid to rest.

