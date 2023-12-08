Google teaches Casselton students how to be safe online

Google teaches Casselton students how to be safe online
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 4:06 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
CASSELTON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Google’s Online Safety Roadshow assembly was presented to 350 fifth through eighth grade students at Central Cass Middle School on Friday, December 8, to help them learn how to be smart and stay safe online.

Senator Mark Weber, Representative Jonathan Warrey and Representative Brandy Pyle also joined the assembly by speaking to students about the local impact internet safety has on kids.

Students spent the 45-minute program learning about how to create a safe and memorable password, avoid talking to strangers, prioritize well being, and be kind online.

The event is part of Google’s initiative to help empower young people with tools and training to safely explore online.

“The Internet is an amazing place, and keeping the web safe for everyone is a shared responsibility,” said Dan Harbeke, West Fargo native and Regional Head of Public Policy and External Affairs at Google. “As a West Fargo native, I am excited to help bring the Online Safety Roadshow to this region of North Dakota and help show students that we are invested in their future and want them to stay safe in this interconnected world.”

Google’s Online Safety Roadshow is based on the Be Internet Awesome curriculum, which focuses on five tips for staying safe and being smart online. Those tips include:

  • Sharing content with care
  • Don’t fall for fake online scams
  • Secure your information with strong passwords
  • Be kind to others online
  • When in doubt, talk it out with a trusted adult

Click here for more information on how to help kids and teens safely navigate online resources.

