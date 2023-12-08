Dickinson road update

Dickinson snowy roads
Dickinson snowy roads(KQCD)
By Bella Kraft
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 4:44 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
DICKINSON, N.D. (KQCD) - Dickinson Public Works cleared snow and ice off main roads and emergency routes all day Friday.

Aaron Praus, the interim deputy Public Works director, said they’re using brine trucks, salt trucks and motor graders.

Praus said the wind is causing more snow drifts, so roads have to be visited more than once.

He said crews would work until late Friday night and be back out Saturday morning to start again.

