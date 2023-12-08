An update on Project Bee’s up and family upcoming shelter

Project Bee's six-family shelter under construction
By Crystal Kwaw
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 4:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINOT, N.D (KMOT) - Project Bee has made noticeable progress on their upcoming shelter.

This was their six-unit family shelter under construction in early August of this year, and the last few months have made a huge difference.

Project Bee’s executive director, Liz Larsen said its exterior is sealed, but they are currently working on electrical and fire suppression systems and putting up drywall inside.

She said it’ll probably be ready in the spring.

“We have really great partners with Mattson Construction, and then our subcontractors, just getting it done correctly, giving us this beautiful product. So that hopefully, it’ll be able to last for generations,” said Larsen.

She said they’re also working on building a 17-unit, low-to-moderate-income housing that will be ready later.

