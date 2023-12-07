USPS proposes changes to Bismarck facility, hosts a public meeting

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - If your mail delivery has been slower than you’re used to lately, you aren’t alone. The U.S. Postal Service knows there are issues and is holding meetings around the nation to talk about its plans to make mail delivery more efficient.

One of those meetings was in Bismarck on Thursday.

The United States Postal Service plans to modernize its operations in an attempt to reach a 95 percent on-time delivery rate as part of its 10-year “Delivery for America” plan. The Bismarck Processing Facility on Expressway is being reviewed as a part of that process, with the possibility of moving some of its current operations to Fargo.

So far, the results of the review support keeping the current Bismarck location’s structure but renovating it.

Some North Dakotans said that’s all fine and good, but they want to know what’s being done in the meantime to get their mail to them in a timely manner.

“I don’t see where it’s going to fix our problem. I think it will delay our problem while they’re fixing it, but that’s not going to help us right now. We need a fix right now for our postal service,” said Alberta Grabowska, one of the meeting attendees.

Alberta and her husband Keith Grabowska said they’ve had nearly four experiences where they’ve waited nearly three to five days for mail that was delivered within the state. Keith said they still don’t have clear answers about why delivery is so slow.

“We made numerous phone calls, finally ended up in Minneapolis, and they told us it should never be more than two or three days, and it had already gotten to be five,” Keith said.

The Grabowskas said their neighbors have been affected by the delays as well, like being forced to wait to pay their bills.

Marlin Peterson is an Edward Jones financial advisor, and he said some of his clients have been experiencing delays when mailing important, first-class documents to his office.

“This idea of trucking mail to Fargo that’s going 20 miles away is ludicrous,” Peterson said.

When we asked the USPS for a comment at the public forum, they declined to answer.

