Suspect in Minot assault charged with attempted murder
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 2:49 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – A Minot man arrested for assault last month now faces a charge of attempted murder.

According to a spokesperson for the city, the suspect, identified as 34-year-old Scott Flood, broke into a residence on Nov. 16 and tried to strangle someone.

Investigators said the victim managed to escape and contacted police.

Flood was initially charged with burglary, domestic violence, serious bodily injury and interference with an emergency phone call. The city said prosecutors chose to amend the charges to include attempted murder.

Flood is in custody in the Ward County Jail. He made his initial appearance on Thursday. His preliminary hearing and arraignment is Dec. 21.

