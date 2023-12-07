Stark County Sheriff remembers his friend Deputy Paul Martin

By Sara Berlinger
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 5:15 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
STARCK COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - Law enforcement members across the state mourn the tragic loss of Deputy Paul Martin.

Stark County Sheriff Corey Lee remembers Paul fondly.

“Paul and I began our K-9 careers around the same time, so we did a lot of training together and became close. He was truly one of the nicest human beings and always willing to help when needed,” said Lee.

He added that Paul will be missed by so many.

