Sports Spotlight: Patrick Johnson & Chase Beacom

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Playing Junior Hockey isn’t for the faint-hearted. It’s a grueling 7-month-long season filled with lots of travel and little rest. Now playing in their 4th season with the Bobcats, it’s easy for Patrick Johnson and Chase Beacom to call Bismarck home.

“Being here from 17 years old to 20 years old, it’s a pretty pivotal part of your life,” said Patrick Johnson. “Everything about the town, the city, it’s kind of hard to put into words what it means to me. It definitely means a lot to me for sure.”

“You know, it’s special. Obviously, I’ve been here a long time and I wouldn’t come back if I didn’t love it,” said defenseman Chase Beacom. “It’s provided me with a lot of opportunities and learning lessons. And the fans here are great. We really appreciate them.”

The Journey these two have shared is a special one. With four years of experience playing in the VFW, there’s no question why Beacom and Johnson have been named captains of this year’s team.

“Yeah, obviously four years is a long time, and being here with someone else who’s done that makes it a little more comforting,” said Beacom. “He’s a really good guy, cares, and works really hard.”

“It’s obviously an honor to be a captain on any team and especially an organization like this that’s been around so long,” Johnson said. “Especially with Chase. Chase is one of the best humans I’ve ever met, and to spend the last four years with him has been an absolute treat. He’s just one of the guys you want to surround yourself with. It’s definitely been a privilege and it’s been awesome for sure.”

While Beacom’s future remains undecided, Johnson intends to play college hockey for Robert Morris.

“Obviously the goal of junior hockey is to get that Division I scholarship, and for me, it has been a long three years, three and a half years, so far,” said Johnson. “Being rewarded with that is a tremendous honor and I’m really excited for it. I can’t wait.”

The Bobcats are on the road this weekend before returning home to face St. Cloud.

