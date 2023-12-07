SERVPRO Athlete of the Week: Velva’s Hank Bodine

VELVA, N.D. (KMOT) - He’s just Hank.

“It’s hard to explain Hank,” said Bradyn Bossert, a junior from Velva.

“It’s just Hank being Hank,” said Reggie Bruner, a junior from Velva.

You’ll never meet anyone like him.

“Hank’s one of a kind,” said Bradyn.

Velva’s junior running back finished this season with 21 rushing touchdowns and made all-state honors for the third time in his three years of high school.

“You’ll probably never outwork him. He’s just really good to work against, or with, because he’s just pushing you to be the best everyday,” said Reggie.

‘Hank the Tank’ played the entire season with a labral tear in his hip.

“Sometimes I couldn’t do stuff in practice because my back would seize up. It was not it wasn’t fun to play with,” said Hank.

His teammates noticed his commitment.

“Hank is always going to put the team in front of himself… he’s fine with going and making a play for someone else to get the glory,” said Bradyn.

Lately, Hank has switched from hitting helmets to hitting nails

He’s sitting out basketball season as he prepares for his second hip surgery in two months… but he’s not sitting down.

“(Working in the shop) gives me something to do because I don’t have practice so I can pretty much do this until five o’clock every day. So I’ll be able to have fun this way,” said Hank.

Hank is spending his time after school building a new blind for deer hunting.

Many have tried, but you can’t hammer Hank down.

“I try to lead by example most of the time like finishing a rep. If you see one of the older guys slacking off during practice, I mean, it’s just going to follow. So if you, if you push yourself to the max every play, it’s just going to follow to all the younger guys,” said Hank.

Hank’s habits are rare.

“I don’t think you can meet too many people like Hank,” said Reggie.

The only way to describe him… is Hank.

Hank said he hopes to play Division I football in college.

