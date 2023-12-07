Santa Run’s ice sculpture team contends against warmth ahead of statue unveiling

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The unseasonably warm weather is causing the Santa Run’s ice sculpting team a bit of trouble.

Team North Dakota Snow Sculpting has run into the rather unusual problem of not having enough snow for their statue.

Mike Nelson, a member of Team North Dakota Snow Sculpting, said the team had to bring in loads of man-made snow. The expected rain this evening means they’ll work until the rain starts, then wait until the weather clears up to start carving.

“We’re extremely excited to get busy. It’s going to be a rush. We’re going to be dealing with wind, we’re going to be dealing with rain and unseasonably warm temps, but that’s not going to slow us down,” Nelson said.

The finished sculpture will be unveiled Friday, Dec. 8, at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.