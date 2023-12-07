Not guilty plea entered in Minot poisoning case

Not guilty plea entered in Minot poisoning case
Not guilty plea entered in Minot poisoning case(KMOT-TV)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 3:41 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – A Minot woman accused of fatally poisoning her boyfriend with antifreeze pleaded not guilty to murder.

Ina Kenoyer was scheduled to appear in district court in Minot on Thursday for her preliminary hearing and arraignment. According to court records, Kenoyer waived the hearing and entered her plea.

Prosecutors accuse the 47-year-old Kenoyer of poisoning 51-year-old Steven Riley, Jr. with antifreeze, on the belief she would inherit part of a seven-figure inheritance upon his death.

Investigators now say the inheritance likely did not exist.

A preliminary hearing is where the court determines whether there is probable cause to hold the case over for trial, and if they do, the person charged enters a plea at arraignment. Defendants have the right to waive the hearing altogether and enter a plea.

Kenoyer remains in custody on a $1 million bond. A pretrial conference is scheduled for Feb. 14.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ian Cramer, the 42-year-old son of U.S. Sen. Kevin Cramer.
UPDATE: Details on incident that led to death of Mercer Co. deputy during pursuit involving Sen. Cramer’s son
Deputy Paul Martin
Mercer County Sheriff’s Deputy killed during pursuit identified
Meet the finalists for Minot Public Schools Superintendent: Renae Rudolph
Meet the finalists for Minot Public Schools Superintendent: Renae Rudolph
This undated family photo shows David Schultz with his two sons. Schultz’s semi-truck was...
Truck driver still missing 2 weeks after semi holding baby pigs was found abandoned on highway
Meet the finalists for Minot Pubilc Schools superintendent: Mark Helm
Meet the finalists for Minot Pubilc Schools superintendent: Mark Helm

Latest News

Alexander man enters not guilty pleas to attempted murders
Alexander man pleads not guilty to attempted murders
Flaxton man arrested after attempting to break down apartment door
Flaxton man arrested after attempting to break down apartment door
Harvey, N.D.
Banks in Harvey open “Christmas Cash” loans
Aerial view of Mandan
Deputy hits pedestrian in Mandan
Suspect in Minot assault charged with attempted murder
Suspect in Minot assault charged with attempted murder