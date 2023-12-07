Not guilty plea entered in Minot poisoning case

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – A Minot woman accused of fatally poisoning her boyfriend with antifreeze pleaded not guilty to murder.

Ina Kenoyer was scheduled to appear in district court in Minot on Thursday for her preliminary hearing and arraignment. According to court records, Kenoyer waived the hearing and entered her plea.

Prosecutors accuse the 47-year-old Kenoyer of poisoning 51-year-old Steven Riley, Jr. with antifreeze, on the belief she would inherit part of a seven-figure inheritance upon his death.

Investigators now say the inheritance likely did not exist.

A preliminary hearing is where the court determines whether there is probable cause to hold the case over for trial, and if they do, the person charged enters a plea at arraignment. Defendants have the right to waive the hearing altogether and enter a plea.

Kenoyer remains in custody on a $1 million bond. A pretrial conference is scheduled for Feb. 14.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.