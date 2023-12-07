North Dakota teacher retention data released

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Schools are scrambling throughout the state to fill teacher positions while also keeping the educators they already have. North Dakota United conducted a survey to ask teachers how they feel about the profession.

Monica Klein, a kindergarten instructor at Lakewood Elementary, has been teaching for over a decade and she’s witnessed a lot of changes.

“I think when I first started my career, it was kind of a worry on, ‘Am I going to get a job right away?’ And now it’s, ‘There is a plethora of jobs out there,’” said Klein.

The North Dakota United poll shows 88 percent of teachers believe retention is a major issue this school year, and fewer than half see themselves retiring in the profession.

“And I think what this poll showed is that nibbling around the edges of policy just is not working, and it’s going to take some bold action,” said Nick Archuleta, ND United President.

This is the third such poll, and the data indicates the problem is getting worse, despite attempts to solve it.

“Increasing salaries, improving the issue of respect, lowering the temperature and the political discourse around K-12 education. Those things are different. But we’re also seeing, though, that this is not a situation that’s getting better,” said Archuleta.

Klein said she’s watched teachers leave the profession for other opportunities but also from burnout and the stress of dealing with issues from outside that are carried into the classroom.

“Free lunches for our students to help alleviate that for families. The childcare issue that we have right now, and alleviating that stressor for families. And also, the mental health concerns,” said Klein.

The poll will help a teacher retention task force get to the bottom of the issue before they can work out solutions.

Just over 1,000 educators completed the survey in November.

