North Dakota teacher retention data released

Students at Lakewood Elementary in Mandan, N.D.
Students at Lakewood Elementary in Mandan, N.D.(KFYR-TV)
By Maiya Fleck
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 5:27 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Schools are scrambling throughout the state to fill teacher positions while also keeping the educators they already have. North Dakota United conducted a survey to ask teachers how they feel about the profession.

Monica Klein, a kindergarten instructor at Lakewood Elementary, has been teaching for over a decade and she’s witnessed a lot of changes.

“I think when I first started my career, it was kind of a worry on, ‘Am I going to get a job right away?’ And now it’s, ‘There is a plethora of jobs out there,’” said Klein.

The North Dakota United poll shows 88 percent of teachers believe retention is a major issue this school year, and fewer than half see themselves retiring in the profession.

“And I think what this poll showed is that nibbling around the edges of policy just is not working, and it’s going to take some bold action,” said Nick Archuleta, ND United President.

This is the third such poll, and the data indicates the problem is getting worse, despite attempts to solve it.

“Increasing salaries, improving the issue of respect, lowering the temperature and the political discourse around K-12 education. Those things are different. But we’re also seeing, though, that this is not a situation that’s getting better,” said Archuleta.

Klein said she’s watched teachers leave the profession for other opportunities but also from burnout and the stress of dealing with issues from outside that are carried into the classroom.

“Free lunches for our students to help alleviate that for families. The childcare issue that we have right now, and alleviating that stressor for families. And also, the mental health concerns,” said Klein.

The poll will help a teacher retention task force get to the bottom of the issue before they can work out solutions.

Just over 1,000 educators completed the survey in November.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ian Cramer, the 42-year-old son of U.S. Sen. Kevin Cramer.
UPDATE: Charges filed in Mercer County deputy death
Deputy Paul Martin
Mercer County Sheriff’s Deputy killed during pursuit identified
Meet the finalists for Minot Public Schools Superintendent: Renae Rudolph
Meet the finalists for Minot Public Schools Superintendent: Renae Rudolph
This undated family photo shows David Schultz with his two sons. Schultz’s semi-truck was...
Truck driver still missing 2 weeks after semi holding baby pigs was found abandoned on highway
Meet the finalists for Minot Pubilc Schools superintendent: Mark Helm
Meet the finalists for Minot Pubilc Schools superintendent: Mark Helm

Latest News

Those Who Serve (sponsored by FirstLight Home Care)
Those Who Serve: Veterans Step Up Foundation processing VA claims one by one
Weston Knox and Cayden Casey
Tauros Time: High school teammates reunite in Minot
This painting by Walter Piehl was commissioned specially for the Bismarck Library and was...
Walter Piehl painting brightens Bismarck Library
Team North Dakota Snow Sculpting's sign in front of the insulated ice block
Santa Run’s ice sculpture team contends against warmth ahead of statue unveiling
Wencil Dusek
$100,000 donated to Fargo Library in honor of man’s 100th birthday