Mercer County Sheriff releases statement

MERCER COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - From the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office:

“Our entire community has suffered the tragic loss of Deputy Paul Martin. He is our beloved brother-in-law enforcement, a husband, father and grandpa. Our wound is raw, and our hearts are broken. We will put one foot in front of the other and move forward slowly, honoring all the wishes humanly possible of his wife and family. Our department will notify our Mercer County community of remembrance arrangements. May God Bless and walk with our community.” -Sheriff Ternes

