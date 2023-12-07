Mercer County Sheriff releases statement

Officer Paul Martin
Officer Paul Martin(Photo courtesy of Mercer Co. FB page)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 10:43 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERCER COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - From the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office:

“Our entire community has suffered the tragic loss of Deputy Paul Martin. He is our beloved brother-in-law enforcement, a husband, father and grandpa. Our wound is raw, and our hearts are broken. We will put one foot in front of the other and move forward slowly, honoring all the wishes humanly possible of his wife and family. Our department will notify our Mercer County community of remembrance arrangements. May God Bless and walk with our community.” -Sheriff Ternes

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mercer County deputy killed
UPDATE: Reactions to the death of a Mercer County Sheriff’s Deputy
Meet the finalists for Minot Public Schools Superintendent: Renae Rudolph
Meet the finalists for Minot Public Schools Superintendent: Renae Rudolph
This undated family photo shows David Schultz with his two sons. Schultz’s semi-truck was...
Truck driver still missing 2 weeks after semi holding baby pigs was found abandoned on highway
Meet the finalists for Minot Pubilc Schools superintendent: Mark Helm
Meet the finalists for Minot Pubilc Schools superintendent: Mark Helm
US 83 and ND 23 intersection
Drivers offer different options to make US 83 and ND 23 intersection safer

Latest News

Mercer County deputy killed
UPDATE: Reactions to the death of a Mercer County Sheriff’s Deputy
KMOT First News at Ten (Minot)
KMOT - First News at Ten - Sportscast 12/06/2023
First News at Ten
KFYR - First News at Ten - Sportscast 12/06/2023
KMOT First News at Ten (Minot)
Mercer County Sheriff’s Deputy dies during pursuit