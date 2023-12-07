Meet the finalists for Minot Pubilc Schools superintendent: Mark Helm

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – This week we are introducing you to the finalists for Minot Public Schools superintendent.

Today we’re taking a look at Mark Helm.

Helm currently lives in Washington state but has ties to North Dakota and a desire to move to the area.

He earned his Master of Education Administration from Central Washington University and his superintendent credentials from Washington State University.

Helm served as assistant superintendent for the Wenatchee, Wash., School District from 2018 to 2021 where he held a wide variety of responsibilities, including supervising operational directors and elementary principals.

He also served as executive director of student services for three years before that.

“Minot the community is very similar to Wenatchee, size-wise, resources. The school district is almost the same size. So that was very attractive to me. And then, of course, being able to be close to my grandson, two-year-old grandson, is another bonus. So all those things together and the fact that I’ve been wanting to be a superintendent, just never finding the right opportunity,” said Helm.

Helm put an emphasis on the social and emotional loss that students experienced during the pandemic.

He said if hired, his transition plan includes meeting with staff at every single facility in the district as well as community leaders and service groups to learn what they love about the district and what needs work.

“The real question is, does the board want somebody who is already part of the fabric of Minot or do they want somebody who’s going to have come from the outside with maybe a different perspective, fresh eyes, to help lead the district?” said Helm.

Helm and the other candidates will be taking part in public focus group sessions and interviews Dec. 11-14, and the board is expected to name a new superintendent shortly thereafter.

Thursday we’ll introduce you to another one of the finalists.

