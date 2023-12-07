Kenmare re-establishing a Renaissance Zone

KENMARE, N.D (KMOT) - Economic development can come through a myriad of incentives.

The city of Kenmare is undertaking the process of economic growth through developing a Renaissance Zone.

Tami Chrest’s shop, Peony Petals, is one of the buildings marked in a draft of the Renaissance Zone. She said she doesn’t know much about what it is, but a potential tax break would be helpful.

“I know I did see something in the paper. So, yep, I would be interested in learning more,” said Chrest.

Kenmare city auditor Tammy Knutson said the city is in the planning stages of increasing business development and housing through a five-year tax break for those in the zone.

“Hopefully with the incentive that they’ll be inclined to invest in the community and free up some money to make improvements to those properties,” said Knutson.

According to the North Dakota Commerce website, the Renaissance Zone program has conditions for those tax breaks including building rehabilitation, purchase of a property, public utility infrastructure or providing historical value.

City council member Justin Patterson said when they voted in favor of re-establishing it, it was a no-brainer.

“Business taxes are high, so if you can get out of them completely for a few years in exchange for Community Investment, that’ll pay dividends for the city,” said Patterson.

Doug Diedrichson, the current principal planner for the city of Minot and former Ward County planner, said at the commissioner’s meeting that the previous Renaissance Zone in Kenmare had expired around 2007 due to staff shortages.

Knutson said they’re bringing it back from the dead.

“Legislature in the last year has said that people that have not renewed and lost it can go back and apply again,” said Knutson.

She said they’ve sent letters of approval to Ward County and the local school board since they would be affected by tax breaks.

The city of Kenmare will have public hearings on December 13 and January 10 at 7 p.m. in city hall about this re-establishment.

