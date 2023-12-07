Hot Tots renew Mitch Gallagher for 2024 summer season

By Zach Keenan
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 7:08 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - The Minot Hot Tots are keeping their top chef in charge.

The team announced Wednesday that Field Manager Mitch Gallagher will return for a second summer in Minot.

“Mitch is a great asset to our team in more ways than one. He cares about winning on the field, but he also cares about creating a great experience on and off the field for the young athletes that come to play for the Hot Tots,” said Monica Hocking, general manager and managing partner.

The Hot Tots finished the inaugural season with 16 wins and 51 losses, but Gallagher remains excited.

“I’m incredibly excited about the opportunity to come back to Minot. We learned a lot from last season and I am looking forward to this season” said Gallagher.

The team will reveal the players on the summer 2024 roster in the coming months.

For more information, visit the release on the team’s website.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

