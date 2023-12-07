Gov. Burgum sends out flag directive to ND agencies, homes and businesses

Flag Directive from the Gov.
Flag Directive from the Gov.( Ted Eytan | MGN)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 11:39 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Gov. Doug Burgum has directed all government agencies across the state to fly the United States and North Dakota flags at half-staff and encourages North Dakotans to do the same at their homes and businesses, in honor of Mercer County Sheriff’s Deputy Paul Martin, 53, of Beulah, who died in the line of duty Wednesday. Martin was an 18-year veteran with the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office.

Officer Paul Martin
Officer Paul Martin(Photo courtesy of Mercer Co. FB page)

“Deputy Paul Martin devoted his life to public safety, risking his own safety every time he put on the uniform to protect the lives of his fellow citizens and communities,” Burgum said. “Words cannot express the depths of our gratitude for Deputy Martin’s ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty. Kathryn and I extend our prayers and deepest condolences to his family and friends, the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office and the entire law enforcement community. We fly the flags at half-staff to honor his memory, his bravery and his incredible legacy of service.”

Flags should already be at half-staff today in observance of National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day and should remain at half-staff until sunset on the day of Martin’s interment. An updated flag directive will be sent when funeral arrangements are announced.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mercer County deputy killed
UPDATE: Reactions to the death of a Mercer County Sheriff’s Deputy
Meet the finalists for Minot Public Schools Superintendent: Renae Rudolph
Meet the finalists for Minot Public Schools Superintendent: Renae Rudolph
This undated family photo shows David Schultz with his two sons. Schultz’s semi-truck was...
Truck driver still missing 2 weeks after semi holding baby pigs was found abandoned on highway
Meet the finalists for Minot Pubilc Schools superintendent: Mark Helm
Meet the finalists for Minot Pubilc Schools superintendent: Mark Helm
Helene Sandvig celebrated her 112th birthday with her friends at the Bethany Retirement Living...
Woman dies just days after celebrating her 112th birthday

Latest News

Officer Paul Martin
Mercer County Sheriff releases statement regarding deceased officer
Mercer County deputy killed
UPDATE: Reactions to the death of a Mercer County Sheriff’s Deputy
KMOT First News at Ten (Minot)
KMOT - First News at Ten - Sportscast 12/06/2023
First News at Ten
KFYR - First News at Ten - Sportscast 12/06/2023