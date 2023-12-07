The gift of music: how one French horn has inspired musicians for 65 years

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - This is the story of a French horn, two friends - both named David - a young, promising musician and the gift of music.

In 1959, David Gray bought a French horn for $400. Today, that same horn would cost closer to $6,000.

But its real value lies in its history, and how it’s still being used today.

Gray knows the pages of this book by heart. On this day, he’s most interested in the horn section.

“It was versatile,” said Gray.

David Gray with his historical French Horn (Brian Gray)

Gray first picked up the horn in 1959, as a student at Dickinson State University.

“It could even play jazz,” he added.

Gray played the horn for more than 50 years until his health forced him to stop. A few years ago, he sold that horn to his friend David Schaaf.

“I play in two community bands,” said Schaaf, who lives in Mandan.

Now, that horn has changed hands again.

David Schaaf plays the historical French Horn (Brian Gray)

Schaaf has loaned the horn to Century High School junior Avery Fremming.

“This is an opportunity to do a favor for a young musician and pay it forward for what was done for me,” explained Shaaf.

Fremming is hoping this horn might bring her good luck as she practices her all-state band audition. She’s just learning to play the horn, after spending five years mastering the trumpet.

“I didn’t really have any lessons or anything. I just kind of went off a little fingering chart and hope for the best,” Fremming said with a smile.

As Fremming breathes new life into this instrument, she knows the history it holds is pretty special.

“It’s really awesome,” she said.

Gray thinks what else is really awesome is that 65 years after he first purchased this horn, it’s still inspiring a young musician.

“It’s like my legacy is sort of continuing,” he said.

A legacy that’s music to everyone’s ears.

Gray will get a chance to hear Avery play his French horn at Century’s holiday concert on Monday evening.

He says he’s probably going to cry.

The holiday concert is open to the public. It’s scheduled for 7 p.m. on Monday, December 11, at the Belle Mehus Auditorium.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.