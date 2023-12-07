Flaxton man arrested after attempting to break down apartment door

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - A Flaxton man was arrested in Williston this week for terrorizing.

Court documents say 31-year-old Dante Pesanti was walking around his apartment building Sunday night with a shotgun. One resident told police that Pesanti broke down their door and they had to barricade it to prevent him from coming in.

Pesanti told officers he was concerned his niece was being prostituted and wanted to “take care of it.”

Pesanti later said he believed his niece was being sexually assaulted behind his washing machine. Court documents indicate that the statement was not true.

Pesanti was arrested and placed on a $20,000 bond. He is being held at the Williams County Correctional Center.

His preliminary hearing is set for January 3.

