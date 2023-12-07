Deputy hits pedestrian in Mandan

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Highway Patrol says a deputy hit a 39-year-old Cannon Ball man as he was walking through the 3rd Street Southeast intersection in Mandan Wednesday evening.

They say Joseph Conica received minor injuries when Deputy Christopher Tracy of Morton County drove through a green light and hit him. He was transported to a Bismarck hospital.

