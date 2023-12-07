Deputy hits pedestrian in Mandan

Aerial view of Mandan
Aerial view of Mandan(KFYR-TV)
By Maiya Fleck
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 3:11 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Highway Patrol says a deputy hit a 39-year-old Cannon Ball man as he was walking through the 3rd Street Southeast intersection in Mandan Wednesday evening.

They say Joseph Conica received minor injuries when Deputy Christopher Tracy of Morton County drove through a green light and hit him. He was transported to a Bismarck hospital.

