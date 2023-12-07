Daycare seeking help from staff shortages

KENMARE, N.D (KMOT) - Some daycare businesses continue to struggle to find help.

Belinda Steen, owner of Fun Zone daycare in Kenmare for more than twenty years, said it’s getting harder to find employees.

She said she currently has four to five kids on the waiting list.

“At one time I ran four childcare workers here and 22 to 26 kids. Now I’m down to 14 to 15, and I have two of us working,” said Steen.

She said the demand for childcare fluctuates throughout the year, but it’s not ideal when they’re short-staffed.

