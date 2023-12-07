Century Boys Basketball sees big roster changes

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - One of the biggest roster changes in the new Class AA division has to be the Century Boys.

Century Head Coach Darin Mattern and his staff have a different-looking team this winter. The Patriots graduated seven players including the likes of Ryan Erickson, Anthony Doppler and William Ware.

The Patriots do not have the size, so they’re playing a different style. Century played once before heading to Wyoming. It was a victory over Moorhead. The Patriots lit it up in the second half from behind the three-point line.

The head coach likes their work ethic so far.

“Anytime you do that you have a chance to improve. And obviously after a game one assessment, I was very happy with our energy and our effort and really pleased with the way we shared the ball, so, something to build on. So we’re looking forward to the opportunity to go down to Wyoming and play three very good basketball teams and kind of see where we’re at as a team,” said Mattern.

Speaking of sharing the ball, the Patriots had 18 assists in 26 made field goals in the win over the Spuds.

“I think it takes some pressure off of some guys’ shoulders, and just being able to rely on each other, trust is a big part of basketball. And I feel like seeing the assists from last week’s game is a good sign so the rest of the season,” said Oliver Jensen, Century senior.

“We’re a small team, so we have to have that. When you get 18 assists off of 26 field goals, that’s pretty impressive. That’s 8 shots where guys had to get buckets on their own. Creating for others is a key part of the game. If we can get two feet in the paint, those are the shots that are really important,” said Isaiah Schafer, Century senior.

