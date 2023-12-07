Banks in Harvey open “Christmas Cash” loans

HARVEY, N.D (KMOT) - The city of Harvey is promoting local spending through a loan program called Christmas Cash.

Melissa Anderson, First International Bank branch president, said all three banks in Harvey are participating in giving their customers Christmas Cash loans if they qualify.

She said if you apply for $1,000, for example, you would take home $1,100 to spend locally.

Anderson said you would need to pay the bank back over the next 10 months with no interest.

She said the Christmas Cash must be used by December 31 and that Thursday, Dec. 7, is the last day to apply.

“That money stays here instead of moving to Minot or Bismarck or online spending. It’s a great thing for our community and for our businesses,” said Anderson.

She said the local Job Development Authority started the Christmas Cash program four years ago.

