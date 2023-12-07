Alexander man pleads not guilty to attempted murders

WATFORD CITY, N.D. (KUMV) - An Alexander man pleaded not guilty to several charges, including two charges of attempted murder.

Court documents say David Chambers Jr. walked into an Alexander business with a bolt-action rifle and shot at people. No one was hurt.

Chambers Jr. waived his preliminary hearing Wednesday. He faces up to 20 years for each attempted murder charge. Chambers Jr. was also charged with one count of reckless endangerment, one count unlawful possession of a firearm and one count of domestic violence.

A pretrial conference is scheduled for February 1. Trial is expected to take place in April.

Previous Coverage: Alexander man arrested, charged for firing gun at multiple victims

