$100,000 donated to Fargo Library in honor of man’s 100th birthday

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Wencil Dusek would have been 100 years old this week. Dusek, most recently from Fargo, but originally from Bremen, North Dakota, passed away at the age of 93 back in 2017.

Dusek was the second of six children and grew up on a small farm. He graduated from New Rockford Central High School in 1942, eventually working as a marine machinist in the San Francisco Bay area. After WWII ended, Dusek moved back to Fargo and worked for over 34 years as a car man with the Great Northern Railway.

When Dusek went into retirement, he grew to love the Fargo Public Library. Dusek loved the library so much, that he was known to walk or bike to the Fargo library nearly every day, for more than 20 years.

“We spent lots of hours at the library,” said Georgia Grinaker, Dusek’s 95-year-old sister.

Grinaker joked that she could point out the exact chair Dusek sat in at the old library for those 20 years.

“Wencil loved going to the library, he went every day. He loved the atmosphere, and the people at the library. They made him feel wonderful,” added Stella Baumler, Dusek’s 92-year-old sister.

In honor of what would have been Dusek’s 100th birthday, Dusek’s family contacted the non-profit organization, Friends of The Fargo Public Library, in hopes of making a $100,000 donation in Dusek’s name.

“They are a huge library family, but Wencil was also a person that upon retirement, came to the library, almost every day,” said Michele Anderson, president of Friends of the Public Library. “This is the single largest donation the Friends of The Public Library has ever received.”

You can read more about Friends of the Fargo Public Library and how you too can donate here.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.