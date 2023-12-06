Turning the page on a new chapter of ND Horizons magazine

BISMARCK, N.D (KFYR) - In 1971, the Greater North Dakota Association started printing a magazine called North Dakota Horizons.

It’s been published four times a year ever since.

But as the cost of printing increased, about a year ago, the publishers made the difficult decision to stop printing the magazine.

Then something pretty amazing happened and led to some good news.

This article about the Nome Schoolhouse is one of Kylie Blanchard’s favorite articles she’s ever written.

“It just has a really cool back story,” she explained.

Blanchard has been writing for North Dakota Horizons magazine for 15 years. She and her longtime friend Annie Bennett have been co-editors for six years.

“We have known each other since we were 15,” said Blanchard.

Together, they’ve added many stories to these archives.

“I just enjoy learning about our state and there are so many hidden gems, places to see and things to do,” said Blanchard.

“I love learning about all these little places in North Dakota,” added Bennett.

But for all the pieces they’ve written, nothing has been more powerful than these words; kind, encouraging notes from their readers.

Letters started pouring in late last year, when the publishers decided to stop publishing North Dakota Horizons.

“It was very cool because there was kind of this theme of, ‘We love the magazine,’ ‘It’s our connection to home,’” said Blanchard.

“We have about 3,000 subscribers and about half of them are in-state and the other half are out of state. Those people that live out of state really reached out and said it was their contact from home,” added Bennett.

Now, the good news. The 32-page, full color magazine will continue, thanks to that reader support and some additional grant funding. North Dakota Horizons magazine will now include more photographs and information about North Dakota.

“We already have the next year of issues planned out,” said Bennett.

“As we move forward, we are going to keep the same content, everything that’s great about North Dakota: the people, the places, the food and the culture. But we also want to make it a little more modern,” explained Blanchard.

Turning the page to the future, with small changes that just might keep this magazine in print for another 50 years.

The next issue of North Dakota Horizons magazine will be out in the spring. They’ll publish four issues each year.

You can purchase a copy or a yearly subscription on their website: https://ndhorizons.com/

