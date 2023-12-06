Testing for forever chemicals in water will likely increase your water bill

DEC officials were in Bennington in November conducting more PFAS testing.
DEC officials were in Bennington in November conducting more PFAS testing.(WCAX)
By Emmeline Ivy
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 1:27 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - If you use a nonstick pan or own anything waterproof, stain proof or fire retardant, then you’ve come in contact with PFAS, or “forever chemicals.”

Scientists have found they’re as scary as the nickname sounds and could end up in your drinking water.

So, the federal government wants to crack down.

PFAS stands for Per- and Polyfluorinated Substances. It’s a family of more than 6,000 manmade chemicals, which have proven negative environmental and health impacts. They don’t break down naturally, so they’re stuck in you or the environment forever.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency proposed a standard of testing, requiring tap water utilities to report information about the levels of PFAS above four parts per trillion in drinking water.

Environmental Scientist Stacey Herreid said normally, tests are done per million or per billion. Because forever chemicals are so toxic, the government wants to know if it’s present in trace amounts.

North Dakota does not have a standard set. But while testing water might have health benefits, it could end up hitting residents in the wallet.

“This one is a very expensive testing. To test for drinking water for PFAS, they actually have to do two specific tests– a long and short chain for testing, and they’re both extremely expensive,” said Stacey Herreid, a North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality environmental scientist.

Herreid said once the EPA’s rule is finalized, she expects an initial sampling period followed by periodic, routine sampling.

Michelle Klose, Bismarck Public Works director of utility operations, said the testing would likely increase the cost of residents’ water bills.

Herreid said she worries the financial impacts might be hard for our smaller towns to bear.

North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality teamed up with source water providers across the state to get an idea of our current levels.

Bismarck came back with no PFAS detected.

For more information or to view the report, visit deq.nd.gov.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bozeman block
The ‘Bozeman Block’ will go down in Bison history; sets up rematch with South Dakota
Meet the finalists for Minot Public Schools Superintendent: Renae Rudolph
Meet the finalists for Minot Public Schools Superintendent: Renae Rudolph
Mandan man sentenced to 2 years for rape
Mandan man sentenced to 2 years for rape
Bowman Boys Basketball is the #1 ranked team in Class B
First Poll for Class B & Class A Boys Basketball
Great Pyrenees who fended off pack of coyotes in Decatur nominated for Farm Dog of the Year.
Dog that fended off a pack of coyotes is nominated for Farm Dog of the Year

Latest News

First News at Noon
KFYR - First News at Noon - Weather 12/06/2023
Sanford Health plans to move forward with construction for a new clinic in Southridge.
Sanford moves forward with plans for new clinic in Southridge Centre
North Dakota Horizons magazine co-editors Annie Bennett and Kylie Blanchard page through old...
Turning the page on a new chapter of ND Horizons magazine
Alexander School expansion design
Alexander School District attempting another bond vote for expansion