‘Snoop on the Stoop’ breaks out of box to spread Christmas cheer

A family's "Snoop on the Stoop" broke out of its box to spread Christmas cheer. (Credit: Instagram/@ronnienotronald via TMX)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 7:22 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A family’s “Snoop on the Stoop” broke out of its box to spread a little Christmas cheer.

A video posted to Instagram shows a girl who woke up to find that her “Snoop on the Stoop” had broken out of its box.

“He punched out!” the girl said.

The “Snoop on the Stoop” is a play on the classic “Elf on the Shelf” and features a plush toy resembling Snoop Dogg.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bozeman block
The ‘Bozeman Block’ will go down in Bison history; sets up rematch with South Dakota
Meet the finalists for Minot Public Schools Superintendent: Renae Rudolph
Meet the finalists for Minot Public Schools Superintendent: Renae Rudolph
Mandan man sentenced to 2 years for rape
Mandan man sentenced to 2 years for rape
Bowman Boys Basketball is the #1 ranked team in Class B
First Poll for Class B & Class A Boys Basketball
Great Pyrenees who fended off pack of coyotes in Decatur nominated for Farm Dog of the Year.
Dog that fended off a pack of coyotes is nominated for Farm Dog of the Year

Latest News

FILE —Taylor Swift arrives at the world premiere of the concert film "Taylor Swift: The Eras...
Taylor Swift named Time’s Person of the Year
KMOT First News at Ten (Minot)
KMOT - First News at Ten - Sportscast 12/05/2023
First News at Ten
KFYR - First News at Ten - Sportscast 12/05/2023
The fourth Republican presidential debate for 2024 includes four White House hopefuls....
4 GOP presidential candidates to debate