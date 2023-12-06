Smokey conditions reported around Williston

Downtown Williston, N.D.
By Michael Anthony
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 5:25 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - The Williston Fire Department says residents may see or smell smoke outside coming from controlled agricultural burns in Montana.

A release from the department says current weather conditions may push the smoke downwards, making it more visible.

Officials recommend staying indoors if you are at high risk of health concerns from smokey conditions.

