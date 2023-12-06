Sanford moves forward with plans for new clinic in Southridge Centre

Sanford Health plans to move forward with construction for a new clinic in Southridge.
Sanford Health plans to move forward with construction for a new clinic in Southridge.
By Elizabeth Shores
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 12:08 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Sanford Health announced its plans to move forward with construction for a new clinic in Southridge.

The old Barnes and Noble on 549 South Seventh Street is going to undergo renovation to accommodate more specialists and healthcare providers, including those from their current Downtown location. Vice President of Operations Fred Fridley said the clinic will have more than 40 exam rooms and walk-in care. It will also have more urgent and specialty care.

“There’s always a fundamental issue for us, that we want to make sure that we’re providing opportunities for people to be seen when they need to be seen, and this will allow us to do that,” Fridley said.

Sanford estimates its clinic will be fully operational within the next year and a half.

