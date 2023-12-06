Prisoner receives additional three years for communicating with minor
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 4:43 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A man serving 10 years in prison for attempted murder got three more years tacked onto his sentence for sexting a girl.
Police say 19-year-old Jonathan Sanchez was in jail when he video-called and texted a girl he knew was under 18, asking her to perform sexual acts.
A Burleigh County judge also ordered Sanchez to register as a sex offender after he pleaded guilty to promoting sexual performance of a child.
