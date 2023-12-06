North Dakota Senators endorsing Donald Trump for president following end of Burgum campaign

Senators Kevin Cramer and John Hoeven announced they are endorsing former president Donald Trump
Senators Kevin Cramer and John Hoeven announced they are endorsing former president Donald Trump
By Michael Anthony
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 11:36 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KUMV) - North Dakota Senators Kevin Cramer and John Hoeven announced they are endorsing former president Donald Trump for the 2024 presidential election.

The move comes a day after the suspension of Governor Doug Burgum’s campaign. Cramer, who was endorsed by Trump during his election in 2018, said it’s time to rally behind him.

“He’s going to be our nominee. He’s been our nominee, he’s been the president, he’s wildly popular in North Dakota and throughout the country within the party. I fully support him,” said Cramer.

When asked about Trump’s legal challenges possibly impacting the election, Cramer said it has boosted his support by showing a weaponization of the federal justice department.

“I just think the American people see that, regardless of how they feel about Donald Trump, think there’s a sense of unfairness and injustice, and in some cases actually see themselves as a potential victim of this politization of our law enforcement,” said Cramer.

In a statement posted to Facebook Tuesday, Hoeven said: “President Trump is strong on the issues that are important for North Dakota. That includes making America energy dominant, reducing the regulatory burden, securing our border, growing our economy and strong support for our military. I’ve also had the opportunity to work with President Trump to support our farmers and he truly understands how vital strong farm policy is to our state and our nation.”

Rep. Kelly Armstrong has not made any presidential endorsement at this time other than Burgum.

