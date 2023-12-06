Mammoth tusk revealed to be 22,136 years old

Through radiocarbon testing, a mammoth tusk held at the Brown County Historical Society was...
Through radiocarbon testing, a mammoth tusk held at the Brown County Historical Society was revealed to be twenty-two thousand, one hundred thirty six years old!
By KEYC News Now Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 11:21 PM CST|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - An event that was Ice Ages in the making.

Through radiocarbon testing, a mammoth tusk held at the Brown County Historical Society was revealed to be twenty-two thousand, one hundred thirty six years old!

The tusk was discovered in 2020 by a local excavating company in a gravel pit before being donated to the historical society.

Science Museum of Minnesota staff joined the Brown County Historical Society for the age unveiling event last Saturday.

Attendees were encouraged to guess the age and the closest guess was New Ulm’s Becky Grussendorf, who guessed an age of 22,000 years old.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meet the finalists for Minot Public Schools Superintendent: Renae Rudolph
Meet the finalists for Minot Public Schools Superintendent: Renae Rudolph
Bozeman block
The ‘Bozeman Block’ will go down in Bison history; sets up rematch with South Dakota
Bowman Boys Basketball is the #1 ranked team in Class B
First Poll for Class B & Class A Boys Basketball
Mandan man sentenced to 2 years for rape
Mandan man sentenced to 2 years for rape
Great Pyrenees who fended off pack of coyotes in Decatur nominated for Farm Dog of the Year.
Dog that fended off a pack of coyotes is nominated for Farm Dog of the Year

Latest News

Mercer County deputy killed
Mercer County Sheriff’s Deputy dies during pursuit
Fargo’s Mayor speaks out after Fargodome vote fails
Helene Sandvig celebrated her 112th birthday with her friends at the Bethany Retirement Living...
Woman dies just days after celebrating her 112th birthday
Local news, weather, and sports LIVE from our Minot, North Dakota studio.
KMOT First News at Six Sportscast 12/06/23
Local news, weather, and sports LIVE from our Minot, North Dakota studio.
KMOT First News at Six Weather 12/06/23