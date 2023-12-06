Majettes rally from down 11, Magicians dominate in sweep of Red River

By Zach Keenan
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 8:13 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - The Magic City Campus was the “place to be” Tuesday night in Minot.

The number one-ranked Minot High Majettes faced the reigning state champions, number two-ranked Grand Forks Red River.

Minot High trailed by as many as 11 points and trailed for the first 29 minutes of Tuesday night’s game.

LeeLee Bell, a sophomore, tied the game with 7:06 remaining on the scoreboard. The Majettes never trailed after that.

“It means a lot that we worked this hard and got this win. Being down, we never stopped fighting and never gave up. Our team collectively did it and got this win,” said Maggie Fricke, a Minot High sophomore.

LeeLee and Maggie combined for 50 of Minot’s points in the 68-56 win over the Roughriders.

“Coming in with the preparation for tonight, we had it on our mind that we had payback coming into this. Knowing that they beat us, we just wanted that redemption,” said Presley Bennett, a Minot High senior.

The Magicians also sought revenge against Red River. The Roughriders defeated both of Minot High’s varsity basketball teams in the first round of the state tournament last year.

Red River scored the first bucket of the boys game, but Minot took the lead shortly thereafter and never surrendered it.

Logan Conklin’s two first-half dunks contributed to his 19-point performance.

Both the Magicians and Majettes play at St. Mary’s next Tuesday.

